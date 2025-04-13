Drunk German faces serious punishment after abusing cabin crew and causing Mallorca plane to abort takeoff

A GERMAN tourist faces hefty consequences after delaying a flight to Mallorca thanks to his drunkenness.

A Ryanair flight from Bremen, Germany, to Palma de Mallorca, was delayed by 90 minutes at the end of March due to a German man violating aviation safety law.

Having drunk alcohol before the flight on March 23, the passenger proceeded to verbally abuse the cabin crew as the plane was setting off, and ignored their instructions.

The fiasco forced the pilot to pull out of the takeoff and return to ground position.

The German was removed from the aircraft by federal police officers, while his wife of 56 years also followed behind voluntarily.

The drunk man and his partner were then taken to the federal police station in Bremen.

Not only has he been charged with breaking aviation safety law, but he will be fined and be held responsible for any financial claim by the airline because of the delay.