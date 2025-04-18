Historic 58 kilometre hiking trail between Ronda and Casares in Andalucia to be restored

WORK to refurbish the hiking trail Ruta de los Viajeros Romanticos between Ronda and Casares will start after Easter, according to the provincial council.

It has allocated €811,000 to completely restore the 58-kilometre hiking trail which passes Alpandeire, Atajate, Benadalid, Benalauria, Algatocin, Benarraba and Gaucin .

The historic route ran from Gibraltar to Ronda, and was known as The English Way because it welcomed foreign travellers on their journey to the interior of Andalucia.

A spokesperson of the council said that the refurbishment of the route will serve to further enhance tourism inland in the region, which has experienced a major increase in the past 10years.

Infrastructure will be restored to make passage possible for hikers

He also indicated that the starting point of the works will be decided in the coming days, which can be carried out either from Ronda (near the El Sur campsite) or from Casares (in the neighborhood of El Secadero).



The works are estimated to last around six months, and it will not only be of interest to hikers, but also to cyclists and horse riders.



The project will begin with essential cleaning and clearing work along the route.

Once this initial phase is complete, attention will turn to conditioning the municipally-owned public roads and cattle tracks that form part of the itinerary.



To ensure the safety and stability of the terrain, slope stabilisation measures will also be implemented.



In areas where the route runs close to the edge of the roadway, a combination of steel and wooden safety barriers will be installed to protect both riders and horses.



Two designated rest areas for horses will be established, each featuring traditional wooden fencing known as talanqueras.



Throughout the route, clear signage will guide users, including start signs, directional and complementary markers, as well as panoramic panels and beacons to highlight points of interest.