18 Apr, 2025
18 Apr, 2025 @ 15:00
Spain’s hottest young football star, Nico Williams, nets himself a Marbella mansion

Nico Williams. Photo: Zuma via Cordon Press

SPANISH football sensation Nico Williams has just bagged himself a swanky new pad in Marbella’s ultra-exclusive Sierra Blanca – joining the A-list ranks of Novak Djokovic and Erling Haaland who also call the area home.

The 21-year-old Athletic Bilbao ace and Spain international has forked out millions on a designer villa from the ‘Marbella by Fendi collection’ – one of just five in the plush development masterminded by businessman Pedro Rodríguez.

Williams can most certainly afford it, with earnings from Athletic a reported €10.4 million a year.

Perched between Marbella and the glitzy Puerto Banus, the jaw-dropping estate sprawls across 9,000 sqm of prime real estate, tailor-made for those who love sun, luxury, and a touch of bling.

Williams, already making serious moves off the pitch with savvy investments and growing endorsement deals, is clearly enjoying the rewards of his soaring career.

After several sun-soaked holidays on the Costa, the winger has now secured his own slice of paradise to enjoy whenever he gets a break from the pitch.

