18 Apr, 2025
18 Apr, 2025 @ 14:41
Mystery blaze guts Costa del Sol beach club as cops probe arson link

A RAGING inferno has reduced a popular beach hotspot on the Costa del Sol to ashes – and now police are investigating if it was a targeted attack.

Holidaymakers and locals watched in horror as El Silencio, a trendy beach club in Torremolinos, went up in flames in the early hours of this morning (April 18). The fire tore through the venue on Playa de los Alamos, with dramatic footage showing firefighters battling towering flames engulfing the entire chiringuito.

“There’s nothing left – it’s totally gone,” said one witness. “It lit up the whole seafront.”

Crews from the Malaga Provincial Fire Service rushed in from Torremolinos and Alhaurin de la Torre, but by the time they arrived, the building was already ablaze ‘from end to end’. Despite favourable weather – with winds pushing smoke out to sea – the fire proved violent and fast-moving, reaching barbecues and nearby loungers before firefighters finally got it under control.

Miraculously, no one was injured. But with the blaze being described as ‘suspicious,’ police have now launched a full investigation into how the fire started.

The fire comes just months after another seaside eatery in Marbella’s swanky Puerto Banús went up in smoke.

In January, a 36-year-old man was arrested after allegedly setting fire to a wooden beach bar – causing major damage before emergency crews managed to douse the flames.

Witnesses helped police identify a man with a blue jacket walking a dog near the scene. Officers later found the suspect dumping the jacket in a bin, claiming it was “broken.”

But CCTV footage from the chiringuito told a different story – showing the same man inside the premises shortly before the blaze began. He was promptly cuffed and charged with arson.

Dilip Kuner

Dilip Kuner is a NCTJ-trained journalist whose first job was on the Folkestone Herald as a trainee in 1988.
He worked up the ladder to be chief reporter and sub editor on the Hastings Observer and later news editor on the Bridlington Free Press.
At the time of the first Gulf War he started working for the Sunday Mirror, covering news stories as diverse as Mick Jagger’s wedding to Jerry Hall (a scoop gleaned at the bar at Heathrow Airport) to massive rent rises at the ‘feudal village’ of Princess Diana’s childhood home of Althorp Park.
In 1994 he decided to move to Spain with his girlfriend (now wife) and brought up three children here.
He initially worked in restaurants with his father, before rejoining the media world in 2013, working in the local press before becoming a copywriter for international firms including Accenture, as well as within a well-known local marketing agency.
He joined the Olive Press as a self-employed journalist during the pandemic lock-down, becoming news editor a few months later.
Since then he has overseen the news desk and production of all six print editions of the Olive Press and had stories published in UK national newspapers and appeared on Sky News.

