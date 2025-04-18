Massive demand helps home construction soar to highest level for 17 years on Costa Blanca

CONSTRUCTION of new properties in Alicante province have soared to their highest level since the property bubble burst in 2008.

Figures from Alicante’s Official College of Technical Architecture (COATA) have revealed 2,727 new builds in the first quarter of this year.

That’s a 53% increase on the same period last year.

A quarter-to-quarter comparison showed a 49% rise on the last three months of 2024.

COATA president, Carlos Casas, told the Informacion newspaper: “The start of the year shows a remarkable intensity of activity, with figures that we have not seen since before the 2008 crisis.”

“This is a response to an economic environment that, despite the uncertainties, continues to be conducive to housing development and reflects a significant boost to the sector,” he added.

“Although such marked increases are not expected over the coming quarters, statistics indicate that the market is reacting to demand pressure by increasing the level of activity,” he continued.

Casas did issue a warning says that ‘we must be prudent and not take for granted that this rate of growth will be maintained’.

Inland areas plus Elche and Las Marinas have reached construction levels not seen for 17 years.

The most new builds continue to be recorded in the Vega Baja.

Broken down into municipalities, San Miguel de Salinas had the highest number of properties started this year at 275, followed closely by Mutxamel on 260.

Alicante follows with 258 homes, Villajoyosa on 257, Orihuela with 204, and Denia recording 200.

The average building cost per m2 stood at €559 during the first quarter of 2025, up by 2.9% on the 2024 annual figure.