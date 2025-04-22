Fancy luxury on a budget? Spain’s cheapest five star hotel, according to The Sun

IF YOU’RE hoping for a luxury getaway, while saving some money for wining and dining on your holiday, AC Hotel Palacio de Santa Ana in Valladolid has been named the cheapest five-star hotel in Spain.

The hotel found to be the cheapest by Which? has rooms starting for just £78 a night, several of which have garden and river views.

Built in what was once the former Jerónimos Monastery, the hotel has an indoor swimming pool and also a Turkish bath.

The inner lobby where guests can relax during their five-star stay.

The main town of Valladolid is just 10 minutes away by car.

Under Sun´s Hotel review section, one person wrote: “A gem in Valladolid. One of the best hotels I have ever stayed in.”

Another said they were given champagne on arrival.

The Which? study looked at the cheapest five-star hotels across the globe, with the best bargain found in Vietnam for just £22 per night.

