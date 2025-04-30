Preparing for the high temperatures to come: tips for expats from Energy Nordic

IT won’t be long before the thermometer starts to rise and the days get longer.

As the sun shines brighter the expat community should get ready for another beautiful summer.

At Energy Nordic, we’re not just your local energy provider – we’re also your neighbour.

We know what it takes to enjoy the season while staying cool, comfortable, and energy-smart.

But it is best to take action now, rather than wait for the high temperatures to hit and then find yourself at the back of the queue when it comes to essential maintenance for your cooling systems.

Now is the time to clean or replace air conditioning filters, check insulation, and make sure your system is running efficiently to avoid any unwelcome surprises when the heat arrives.

For those spending time away on holiday, consider installing a smart thermostat to manage your energy usage remotely.

We also recommend simple changes like closing blinds during peak sun hours, using fans in place of AC when possible, and running appliances like washing machines during off-peak times – not just good for the planet, but for your bill too.

At Energy Nordic, we pride ourselves on transparent pricing, friendly service, and tailored energy solutions that suit expat lifestyles.

Whether you’re new to the area or have called the Costa del Sol home for years, we’re here to help you make the most of summer without the stress.

As always, our team is just a phone call or click away – ready to answer questions, offer advice, or help you switch to a better energy plan.

Here’s to a safe, sunny, and energy-efficient summer!

For more information visit www.energynordic.com, call 900696820, or email info@energynordic.com