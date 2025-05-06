6 May, 2025
6 May, 2025 @ 08:54
·
1 min read

WATCH: Gibraltar divers find cocaine stashed on cargo ship using new underwater drone

by

GIBRALTAR customs officers have discovered drugs worth several million hidden under the waterline in a cargo ship’s hull.

The 120kg haul came from a Panama-flagged vessel that had stopped over in Gibraltar to refuel during a nighttime operation earlier this week.

Officers from the Marine Section conducted a search of the bulk carrier M/V Great Zhou on April 30 after it had arrived from Santos in Brazil.

Using a recently purchased underwater drone, customs officials discovered four suspicious packages concealed on the side of the ship in what’s known as a ‘sea chest’ – an underwater opening in the hull that draws in seawater for the ship’s cooling and operational systems. 

The packages were stashed in this recessed area on the port (left) side of the vessel, hidden from routine inspections. 

After interviewing all crew members and inspecting the rest of the ship, Gibraltar authorities released the ship – but investigations continue into what appears to be part of a larger trafficking operation.

It is not believed the shipment was destined for Gibraltar itself, as the vessel quickly moved on to Savona in Italy the following day.

The search continued into the early hours of Thursday morning before the drugs were finally transferred to the customs aboard HMC Sentinel.

YouTube video

Collector of Customs John Payas praised his team’s efforts and the underwater drone, which was only bought in December 2024.

The Gibraltar Port Authority was also acknowledged for coordinating the vessel’s movements during the operation.

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo KC MP said: “Congratulations to HM Customs for another successful operation, reminding organised crime groups that Gibraltar plays an important part in the international fight against drug trafficking.”

