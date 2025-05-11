11 May, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
11 May, 2025 @ 15:10
···
1 min read

‘Forget Barcelona, this is the best city in Spain’: Brit gives surprising tip for tourists this summer

by
British content creator Jade Gartshore believes her new home of Murica is a hidden gem in Spain.

INFLUENCER Jade Gartshore is telling her followers to stop travelling to Barcelona and instead visit her new favourite location: Murica.

The Brit, known on social media as @jadeinspain, moved to Murica recently from her original hometown of Leicester.

“I left the UK to move to Murica. I’m in love with the city,” she told her followers. “I can’t believe I get to live in such a beautiful place.”

She believes it’s “a hidden jewel” of Spain, and that’s one of the reasons why she loves living there; it’s a less-travelled tourist destination. 

In another video, the content creator recommends her followers who have the opportunity to visit Spain, to travel to less popular tourist destinations instead of main cities like Barcelona, Madrid and Malaga. 

Gartshore had previously travelled to Murica herself before deciding to move there. 

She’s now dedicating her days to learning Spanish and sharing her adventures of living on the Iberian Peninsula online.

READ MORE:

Tags:

Related Articles

Staff Reporter

DO YOU HAVE NEWS FOR US at Spain’s most popular English newspaper - the Olive Press? Contact us now via email: newsdesk@theolivepress.es or call 951 273 575. To contact the newsdesk out of regular office hours please call +34 665 798 618.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

LIFE IN SPAIN: Baccara, the 1970s Spanish duo who sang all their hits in English

Latest from Barcelona

Go toTop