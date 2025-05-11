‘Forget Barcelona, this is the best city in Spain’: Brit gives surprising tip for tourists this summer

INFLUENCER Jade Gartshore is telling her followers to stop travelling to Barcelona and instead visit her new favourite location: Murica.

The Brit, known on social media as @jadeinspain, moved to Murica recently from her original hometown of Leicester.

“I left the UK to move to Murica. I’m in love with the city,” she told her followers. “I can’t believe I get to live in such a beautiful place.”

She believes it’s “a hidden jewel” of Spain, and that’s one of the reasons why she loves living there; it’s a less-travelled tourist destination.

In another video, the content creator recommends her followers who have the opportunity to visit Spain, to travel to less popular tourist destinations instead of main cities like Barcelona, Madrid and Malaga.

Gartshore had previously travelled to Murica herself before deciding to move there.

She’s now dedicating her days to learning Spanish and sharing her adventures of living on the Iberian Peninsula online.

