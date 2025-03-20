British TikToker sparks backlash in Spain for branding supermarket jamon joints ‘disgusting’

A BRITISH influencer has faced harsh criticism after expressing his views on Spanish cuisine.

Harry, a Brit living in Spain, has 30K followers on Instagram and TikTok, but it seems that not all of his faithful agree with his opinion on jamon joints.

In a recent video, the young man recorded himself checking out the traditional meat products in Mercadona.

“I find this absolutely disgusting,” said Harry as he approached the jamon hanging behind a counter.

Harry was in disbelief that Spanish people could eat such products and questioned how hygienic the hams were.

Another point of contention for him is the price of the meats, as he noticed one joint worth €200, which is ‘absolute madness,’ in his opinion.

While he stated that he wasn’t ‘hating,’ he exclaimed: “Oh my goodness, not a bit of me to say the least.”

Harry ended the video by asking viewers what their opinions were, and they certainly let him know.

He received nearly 2000 comments, with most of them attacking the influencer for his cynicism.

Many users rhetorically asked whether he was joking, while some suggested he shouldn’t come to Spain if that is his approach to the local life.

“Gringo, if you don’t know what you’re talking about, don’t talk. These hams are more hygienic than your face,” said one user.

Another scathing attack suggested Harry should understand tradition before opening his mouth.

Meanwhile, one viewer was quick to point to British cuisine: “Man… the fact an Englishman says it… says everything!!!”