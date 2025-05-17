‘Here the best things are free’: Brit explains why earning €30k in Spain beats €100k in the USA

AS many young Spaniards look abroad in search of better pay and stable work, one British expat is making the case for a simpler life.

Tom Hopcroft, a UK-born content creator living in Spain, has spoken about why he prefers earning €30,000 in Spain to $100,000 in the United States, arguing that true quality of life isn’t about the size of your salary but what that money allows you to experience.

Hopcroft’s comments came during an episode of the podcast 2 Years From Now, hosted by Sylvester Hindersson, where he challenged common assumptions about success and happiness.

While Spain has faced ongoing criticism over low wages and job insecurity, Hopcroft believes the country offers something far more valuable than a big pay cheque.

“In Spain you can earn less and still have a really good quality of life,” he explained.

For him, the appeal lies in the little things – the everyday moments that don’t cost a cent.

A sunny afternoon on a cafe terrace, a walk through lively streets, or time spent with friends and family – these are luxuries that, in his view, outweigh a six-figure income elsewhere.

Spain, he says, has taught him that ‘the best things are free.’

While many are drawn to the States for its earning potential, Hopcroft points out that financial gains often come with serious trade-offs.

Among them, he highlighted one of the most worrying aspects of American life: the healthcare system.

“Having a heart attack could literally bankrupt you in the US,” he said bluntly. “That basically can’t happen in Spain.”

Hopcroft also took aim at the stereotypes often associated with Spanish life.

“The quality of life is good, but not the stereotypical kind of quality of life like siestas or parties,” he said, rejecting the idea that Spain is all about relaxation and leisure.

“People work hard in Spain too. People have a nine to five as well.”

In his view, the real difference isn’t how hard people work, but how much more connection and enjoyment there is in everyday life.

While he acknowledged the United States has its upsides, Hopcroft didn’t shy away from pointing out the pressures that often come with American life.

“The US has good things too, but let’s face it – your money doesn’t go as far and you’re in the rat race,” he said, referring to the endless cycle of competition for money, status and security.