America’s low-cost champion Costco is taking over Spain – and it’s coming to Malaga

AMERICAN Costco Wholesale is a department store chain that is growing in Spain, with a new store opening in Malaga soon.

The Malaga Nostrum mall will see the arrival of new stores, including an American Costco in the last quarter of next year.

The chain already has five stores in Spain, with stores in Sevilla, Zaragoza, Sestao and two in Madrid.

They are planning to open another four stores in Valencia, Torrejon de Ardoz, Siero and Malaga.

Costco doesn’t exactly work like a regular hypermarket, in order to access, you must be a member and pay an annual fee.

On the website, two types of membership are offered, the business, suitable for businesses and companies, for €30.25 per year and the Gold Star, for €36.30 for individual use.

Costco’s products are sold in large formats, which means that you can get many products a lot cheaper there than in any other store.

The catalog boasts hospitality items, confectionery, household appliances, televisions, car parts, tires, toys, electronic devices, sports items, jewelry, watches, cameras, audiovisual, books, household products, furniture, equipment and office products.

A key component of Costco’s success is its returning customer base.

Members get access to exclusive services, such as optics, petrol and a tire-changing station.