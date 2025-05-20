20 May, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
20 May, 2025 @ 12:32
···
1 min read

Huge cheese fair is coming to Marbella – and entry is free

by
Held on Avenida del Mar, the QuesArte Marbella Artisan Cheese and Dairy Fair will be held from May 23 to May 25 over the weekend. Credit: Al Butler

CHEESE lovers rejoice, a really grate fair is coming to Marbella, bringing a plethora of Spanish cheeses from around the country for you to enjoy. You gouda go!

Held on Avenida del Mar, the QuesArte Marbella Artisan Cheese and Dairy Fair will be held from May 23 to May 25 over the weekend. It’s free admission. 

Over the three days, attendees can taste a diverse array of artisan cheeses from factories across Spain, including ones which have placed in World Cheese Awards and won national industry competitions. You can try eight cheese tapas for just €7.

The 2022 World’s Best Cheese will be on offer, as well as cheeses from factories like ‘Quesos y Besos’, ‘El Pastor del Torcal’, ‘Idiazabal Aranburu’, ‘Quesos Don Apolonio’, ‘La Pastora de Grazalema’, ‘Queso de Mahón-Menorca Sárangí’, and ‘Quesos La Covacha’.

At the event, you can also purchase directly from the cheesemakers, and buy a drink to accompany the cheese. Nothing can get cheddar than this event!

READ MORE:

Tags:

Related Articles

Staff Reporter

DO YOU HAVE NEWS FOR US at Spain’s most popular English newspaper - the Olive Press? Contact us now via email: newsdesk@theolivepress.es or call 951 273 575. To contact the newsdesk out of regular office hours please call +34 665 798 618.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

America’s low-cost champion Costco is taking over Spain – and it’s coming to Malaga

Latest from Andalucia

Go toTop