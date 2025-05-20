Huge cheese fair is coming to Marbella – and entry is free

CHEESE lovers rejoice, a really grate fair is coming to Marbella, bringing a plethora of Spanish cheeses from around the country for you to enjoy. You gouda go!

Held on Avenida del Mar, the QuesArte Marbella Artisan Cheese and Dairy Fair will be held from May 23 to May 25 over the weekend. It’s free admission.

Over the three days, attendees can taste a diverse array of artisan cheeses from factories across Spain, including ones which have placed in World Cheese Awards and won national industry competitions. You can try eight cheese tapas for just €7.

The 2022 World’s Best Cheese will be on offer, as well as cheeses from factories like ‘Quesos y Besos’, ‘El Pastor del Torcal’, ‘Idiazabal Aranburu’, ‘Quesos Don Apolonio’, ‘La Pastora de Grazalema’, ‘Queso de Mahón-Menorca Sárangí’, and ‘Quesos La Covacha’.

At the event, you can also purchase directly from the cheesemakers, and buy a drink to accompany the cheese. Nothing can get cheddar than this event!

