‘Kamikaze’ driver arrested twice in three days for driving on wrong side of motorway in Spain

AN ELDERLY motorist has been arrested twice in three days for driving on the wrong side of the motorway in the Murcia and Valencia regions.

The 74-year-old man was pulled over by the Guardia Civil on Tuesday morning on the AP-7 in the Cartagena area.

Spooked road users called emergency services about the car travelling in the opposite direction.

Several Guardia patrol cars were mobilised from Cartagena to try to stop the errant driver who was on the Alicante-bound carriageway.

The Guardia vehicles slowed down the other road users before safely intercepting the ‘kamikaze’ car which was pulled over onto a hard shoulder.

They said that he drove in the opposite direction for around 20 kilometres.

The man refused to take a breathalyser test and was arrested for two road safety crimes, namely for reckless driving and turning down the breath test.

The Guardia Civil subsequently discovered that the motorist had been arrested just three days earlier for the same crime.

He had been previously detained for driving in the wrong direction on a motorway in Valencia province.