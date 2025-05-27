Malaga hotels boss calls tourismophobia in Spain ‘extremely dangerous’ 

THE President of the Costa del Sol Hoteliers Association has warned that the growing sentiment of tourismophobia in Spain is ‘extremely dangerous’ and could harm the country’s leading economic sector.

In an interview with Malaga Hoy, Jose Luque expressed concern over the narrative that blames tourism for the housing crisis, describing it as ‘very dangerous’ and based on ‘simplistic arguments’.

Luque emphasised that the housing shortage is a complex issue influenced by factors such as inadequate urban planning, legal uncertainties in rental laws, and the proliferation of unregulated tourist accommodations.

He argued that demonising tourism is a misguided approach that overlooks these underlying problems.

Highlighting the economic significance of tourism, Luque noted that the industry generates €11 billion annually and supports approximately 125,000 jobs in the province of Malaga.

He said that negative perceptions of tourism could deter visitors, especially as reports of tourismophobia gain traction in key markets like Germany and the UK.

Luque called for a balanced approach that addresses housing issues without undermining the tourism sector, advocating for solutions that consider the needs of residents, tourists, and property owners together.