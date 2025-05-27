Fresh protest wanting Valencia president to quit over flood disaster handling will coincide with general strike

A SEVENTH demonstration demanding the resignation of regional president Carlos Mazon will take place this Thursday(May 29) in Valencia City.

The date coincides with a general strike announced by trade unions in the Valencian Community.

Over 200 groups including associations representing Valencian flood disaster victims have made the joint-call for protestors to gather at 7pm at the city’s Plaza del Ayuntamiento.

The march route will end in the Plaza de la Virgen after going through the city centre.

The protests coincide with the seven-month point following the October 29 floods that killed 228 people and left tens of thousands affected.

The demonstration call comes with a demand for ‘dignified treatment for those affected along with truth and justice as well as remember people who died en route to work or were simply doing their job’.

A statement said that ‘many people still suffer from job insecurity due to negligent and terrible management’.

The series of protests wanting Mazon’s resignation over his initial response and subsequent handling of the flood disaster started in November, with around 130,000 people taking part in the first march.

Event organisers have also demanded ‘direct and real’ involvement of residents in two investigative commissions set up by the Spanish and Valencian parliaments to uncover ‘the whole truth’.

Trade unions have also called a general strike in the Valencian Community for Thursday establish criminal responsibility ‘for the negligence that ended the lives of hundreds of workers’.

They are also wanting ‘reparations and justice’ for flood victims as well as working day reductions and more investment in public services.