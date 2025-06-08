Poverty falls in Spain over the last decade – but millions of children still at risk

THE number of people in Spain at risk of poverty or social exclusion has fallen in the last decade., but are major issues surrounding children and affordable housing.

That’s according to the annual poverty report published on Wednesday by EAPN-ES, ‘The Network in the fight against Poverty and Social Exclusion in Spain’.

It says there are 12.5 million at risk- the lowest figure since 2014- but 4.1 million people live in severe poverty based on households of monthly incomes of less than €644.

The EAPN-ES has also slammed an ‘alarming’ child poverty rate of 2.3 million which is the highest in the European Union.

It said the Spanish welfare state prevented 11.1 million people from falling into poverty in 2024.

The figures though reflect that at least a quarter of the population has remained at risk of poverty or social exclusion in the last decade.

The report highlights that the risk of poverty and social exclusion has been reduced in the last year from 26.5% to 25.8% of the population.

EAPN-ES president, Carlos Susias, said: “The measures that have improved the situation in general do not precisely reach the most vulnerable people who need it most.”

“It makes their situation chronic and hinders the possibilities of getting out of poverty,” he added.

The actual number of people in severe poverty is actually a percentage point more than in 2008.

Three out of ten people in households with children are at risk of poverty or social exclusion.

In single-parent households more than half are at risk of poverty- 50.3%- while big families stand at 49.1%.

Access to housing is a serious issue with spending on property accounting for a third of the income of people.

They have just €333 left on average after paying rent, which rises to €370 for mortgage holders.

Carlos Susias said: “We have to look at what is happening with housing, because it is an element that is causing impoverishment of families that theoretically should not be in a situation of poverty.” warned the head of the network of entities.

The EAPN-ES has also called for urgent measures to counter child poverty, similar to those in Bulgaria, Greece or Romania which have reduced rates in the last decade.

It has also appealed to political parties to approve the State Pact against Poverty in Congress.

It says the measure guarantees a ‘decent’ income at all stages of life -including the universal child-rearing benefit- as well as access to decent housing, quality employment, inclusive education or care policies and co-responsibility.