Bulgarian man, 47, allegedly ‘beats Spanish wife to death and dumps her body near petrol station’ in Spain’s Marbella

A BULGARIAN man, 47, went to the Policia Nacional in Marbella on Saturday to confess that he had killed his wife.

The body of a 53-year-old Spanish woman- named as Pilar- was found in a field that day, next to a petrol station on Calle Velez.

She had reportedly been beaten to death with no weapon or object involved in the brutal assault.

A petrol station employee who saw the body told the EFE news agency: ”It was very unpleasant. I had never seen anything like it,” adding that the image will be ‘forever’ engrained in their mind.

The attack happened in daylight on Saturday morning with the area cordoned off at around 1.30pm.

The El Mundo newspaper spoke to people who knew the couple and one said they regularly argued and that he ‘beat her’.

It revealed that on Friday they had a disagreement with a car park valet close to where her body was found with police called to calm things down.

It is not known how long the couple had been in the area and they appeared not to have had a fixed address.

El Mundo reported they spent the night sleeping in a blue Opal car and worked during the day acting as car park valets to earn a little money.

If confirmed, it would be the second gender violence murder in Malaga province this year, following the February killing of a mother-of -three called Lina in front of their children.