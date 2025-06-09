9 Jun, 2025
9 Jun, 2025 @ 11:50
British man, 62, dies in Spain during go-kart race with family

A BRITISH father-of-two has died on the Spanish island of Menorca while go-karting with his family.

The unnamed 62-year-old reportedly suffered a heart attack at Castillo Menorca, a track near the town of Ciutadella, in front of his two children.

The incident took place on Sunday at 3pm local time.

Emergency services were sent to the scene but were unable to save the man’s life.

The man’s wife is believed to have been staying at the family’s villa, loathed in Cala En Porter in the south of the popular island.

It is unclear whether the man was a Menorca resident or a tourist on holiday.

