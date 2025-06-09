Spain summons Israeli diplomat to protest Spanish citizen detained on Greta Thunberg’s aid ship

SPAIN has requested Israel’s Chargé d’Affaires meet in Madrid, in protest of aid ship Madleen being seized in international waters by the Israeli defence force.

Spanish citizen Sergio Toribio was among the activities onboard the British-flagged ship, which aimed to break the Israeli blockade and deliver essential humanitarian aid to Palestinians under siege in Gaza.

“The foreign ministry is in contact with the Spaniard in question, with his family and with the Israeli foreign ministry, and is exercising consular protection with regard to our citizen,” foreign ministry sources told El País.

Toribio shared the ship with Swedish national and climate change campaigner Greta Thunberg, and 10 other activists.

Spain’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Israeli Embassy’s Chargé d’Affaires Dan Poraz to a meeting today. It’s the second time in three weeks that the representative has been requested to meet with the Foreign Ministry.

The first time was in protest of the Israeli army firing on an international diplomatic delegation in the West Bank, which included a member of the Spanish Consulate in Jerusalem.

Labour Minister Yolanda Díaz criticised Israel’s seizure of the boat.

“I strongly condemn the seizure of the Madleen, which was carrying humanitarian aid to Gaza,” she shared on Bluesky.

“This violation of international law demands a clear and firm response from the EU. All my solidarity to the volunteers who are being held. We call for their freeing as soon as possible. #AllEyesOnMadleen“

In a pre-recorded video shared on social media, Toribio holds up his Spanish passport and says:

“My name is Segio Toribio from Spain. If you are seeing this video, we have been intercepted at sea and I have been kidnapped by Israeli occupation forces, or forces of a country complicit in Israel’s genocide of Palestinians.”

“I appeal to all my comrades, friends and family to put pressure on the Spanish government to demand my release as soon as possible” he continues.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said that the activists are being taken to the Israeli port, Ashdod.

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition has accessed Israel of ‘forcibly intercepting’ the Madleen.

In a statement issued after Madleen’s seizure at 3.02am CET, the organisation said Israel had acted with total impunity, as the ship was, “unlawfully boarded, its unarmed civilian crew abducted, and its life-saving cargo—including baby formula, food and medical supplies—confiscated.”

“These volunteers are not subject to Israeli jurisdiction and cannot be criminalized for delivering aid or challenging an illegal blockade—their detention is arbitrary, unlawful, and must end immediately,” Flotilla organiser Huwaida Arraf said.

Under Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, Spain has been one of the most vocal critics within the European Union of Israel’s offensive against Gaza.

Sánchez previously described Israel as a ´genocidal state,’ in parliament.

