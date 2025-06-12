12 Jun, 2025
12 Jun, 2025 @ 18:00
Man arrested for not helping friend who fell into Valencia river and drowned

POLICE DIVERS RETRIEVE BODY, TUESDAY

A CHINESE man, 19, has been arrested for not helping his friend who drowned in a Valencia river.

The 20-year-old male Wen Tao Chi- also Chinese- fell into the Turia River in Manises early on Sunday morning.

The men were out walking having consumed a lot of beer in a local park before the accident happened.

After unsuccessfully trying to get the victim out of the river, his friend with the initials Z.H. walked off without calling emergency services.

He returned to his home and went to bed.

Z.H. later claimed not to remember anything about happened since he was intoxicated.

The Policia Nacional were contacted on Monday by the victim’s brother who said he had not heard from him since early on Sunday morning.

Officers then arrested Z.H. for the crime of omission of duty to help.

They also discovered he went to a phone shop to have geo-location data wiped from his phone.

Wen Tao Chi’s body was subsequently discovered and removed by police divers at 8am on Tuesday.

The Quart de Poblet court bailed Z.H. the next day but held his passport in case he tried to flee the country.

