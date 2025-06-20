20 Jun, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
20 Jun, 2025 @ 13:05
1 min read

3 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Mondariz with pool – € 425,000

by
3 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Mondariz with pool - € 425

Traditional, fully restored Galician house with saltwater pool located in a picturesque village in the Mondariz Balneario area. Originally built in 1900, this property combines rustic charm with modern comforts, and features a saltwater swimming pool. The property is distributed over three comfortable floors: – Ground floor: a spacious dining room with kitchen, which retains the stone walls, wooden beams and porcelain floors, creates a warm and welcoming atmosphere. It also has a summer lounge with exposed stone and wood, a full bathroom, and a laundry and boiler room. – Main floor: Accessed… See full property details

Townhouse

Mondariz, Pontevedra

  3 beds

  4 baths

€ 425,000

3 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Mondariz with pool - € 425,000



Tags:

Related Articles

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

I’VE GOT A GOOD JOB AT IBIZA AIRPORT BUT I HAVE TO LIVE IN A SHANTY TOWN!

Latest from Featured Property

Go toTop