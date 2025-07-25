Man dies after bees sting him on face while cleaning hives on farm in Spain

A 63-YEAR-OLD man died after being attacked by an unknown number of bees at an Aragon region bee farm.

The incident happened on Sunday at Alcaine(Teruel province), but details were only released on Friday.

The victim, from Zaragoza, was carrying out cleaning work with a friend at several hives.

Several bees attacked him with two reportedly stinging him on the face resulting in him losing consciousness.

He was then taken to a health centre in Muniesa- some 20 minutes away.

The man was given adrenaline intravenously along with resuscitation procedures that were unable to help him with the centre only able to certify his death.

A 112 medical helicopter had been activated to take him to hospital, if required.

Alcaine mayor, Carlos Pardo, said the man was a person with links to the area, who regularly visited his family there at weekends.

“He was very much loved. It is a huge shock,” he commented.

There has been no information as to whether he had a history of allergies to bee stings or what prompted the attack.

Likewise, it has not been disclosed whether the victim was wearing any kind of protective equipment.

