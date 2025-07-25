Robbers plundered shops across Spain- travelling in stolen high-end cars

FOUR men have been remanded into custody by a Castellon court for robbing shops and businesses across Spain.

The Guardia Civil said the group committed break-ins at premises in Alicante, Castellon, Cuenca, Madrid, Malaga, Murcia, Toledo, and Valencia.

They’ve all been charged with robbery, car theft and faking public documents.

STOLEN CAR USED FOR TRAVEL

One of the gang has also been accused of trying to pretend to be somebody else to avoid arrest.

Two car thefts in Castellon province last April alerted the Guardia to what was happening as the vehicles had been used to travel to and from robbery sites.

Maces and other tools were used to break down front doors before the crew stole money in what was described as a ‘quick execution’.

They let off fire extinguishers to potentially destroy evidence that could identify them and then sped off in a previously stolen high-end car.

All of the robberies were committed during the early morning to reduce the chance of being spotted.

The Guardia Civil analysed security camera videos amongst other evidence to identify the perpetrators.

The gang’s luck ran out when one of their stolen cars was located and arrests were executed when they were caught red-handed robbing a shop south of Madrid.

Items like maces and objects used to break locks were seized along with €3,500 in cash.

