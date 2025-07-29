29 Jul, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
29 Jul, 2025 @ 13:05
1 min read

1 bedroom Apartment for sale in Puerto Rico with pool – € 215,000

by

A great chance to enjoy your own holiday home while also generating rental income. This property is located in a quiet, well-maintained complex in the highly sought-after area of Amadores. The main apartment, situated on the upper level, has been semi-refurbished and offers 44m² of bright and comfortable living space. It features one bedroom with fitted wardrobes, a newly renovated bathroom with a large walk-in shower, and a fully equipped kitchen with oven, large fridge-freezer, washing machine, and ample storage. On the lower level, there is a separate studio-style space with a spacious… See full property details

Apartment

Puerto Rico, Gran Canaria

  1 beds

  1 baths

€ 215,000

1 bedroom Apartment for sale in Puerto Rico with pool - € 215,000



Click here to read more Spain News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Spains economy e
Previous Story

Spain’s economy continues to shine as GDP grows by 0.7% in second quarter of 2025

Go toTop