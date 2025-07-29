1 bedroom Apartment for sale in Puerto Rico with pool – € 215,000

A great chance to enjoy your own holiday home while also generating rental income. This property is located in a quiet, well-maintained complex in the highly sought-after area of Amadores. The main apartment, situated on the upper level, has been semi-refurbished and offers 44m² of bright and comfortable living space. It features one bedroom with fitted wardrobes, a newly renovated bathroom with a large walk-in shower, and a fully equipped kitchen with oven, large fridge-freezer, washing machine, and ample storage. On the lower level, there is a separate studio-style space with a spacious… See full property details

Apartment

Puerto Rico, Gran Canaria

1 beds 1 baths

€ 215,000

