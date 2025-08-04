WATCH: Violent scenes as football hooligans clash during pre-season friendly in Spain’s Canary Islands

THIS is the shocking moment dozens of Spanish football hooligans ran riot at a pre-season friendly in the Canary Islands.

Video footage posted on social media shows a large group of supporters clad in all-black invading the pitch to target opposition fans.

The incident occurred during a pre-season friendly between Canarian rivals CD Tenerife and UD Las Palmas on Saturday afternoon – an annual clash known as the Teide Trophy.

The match took place at Los Cuartos Stadium in Tenerife and finished 1-1.

Troubles on the Canary Islands yesterday during the friendly match between Tenerife (right) vs. Las Palmas (Left) ??? pic.twitter.com/SMl9UuRzHU — ?????? ????? ???????? (@thecasualultra) August 3, 2025

But the action on the pitch was overshadowed by violent scenes in the stands.

Around 80 to 100 Las Palmas fans, sectioned behind the goal, stormed the pitch and headed towards a stand housing home supporters.

The yobs tried to launch missiles at Tenerife fans, including the plastic railings used to separate the fans.

One man is even captured launching the corner flag towards rival fans.

Some launched kicks and punches before dozens of officers from the Guardia Civil stepped in to intervene and calm things down.

