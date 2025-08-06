5 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Itrabo with pool – € 250,000

Three-story house for sale, fully renovated, in the heart of the picturesque village of Itrabo, on Granada’s Tropical Coast. This spacious property offers 5 large bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, a bright and functional kitchen, and three large terraces with spectacular views of the mountains and the sea in the distance. It also features a private pool, a charming interior patio, and an unbeatable location in the village center, making it the perfect place for those seeking peace and quiet without sacrificing convenience. Itrabo is just a 15-minute drive from the coastal town of Salobreña and is… See full property details

Townhouse

Itrabo, Granada

5 beds 4 baths

€ 250,000

