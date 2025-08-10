10 Aug, 2025
10 Aug, 2025 @ 08:31
Dad and kids rescued after canoe capsizes in Spain’s Genil river

A FATHER and his two children aged eight and 10 had to be rescued after their canoe capsized, leaving them clinging to a tiny river islet.

They had been paddling along the Genil River near Cuevas de San Marcos in Andalucia when their boat capsized in the powerful current.

The trio were initially swept away by a powerful current but managed to cling to an islet surrounded by thick vegetation and cut off from both riverbanks.

A search operation was launched by Guardia Civil officers, local police and firefighters from Antequera, but initial efforts to find them came up empty.

Eventually, the rescue teams spotted the family perched on the overgrown island – but dense undergrowth and a fierce current made reaching them a major challenge.

Fire crews hacked their way through the thick riverside vegetation to open up a path to the islet, finally managing to rescue the children first, followed by their father.

All three were checked over by medics at the scene and, aside from a few scratches, were said to be in good health.

Dilip Kuner

