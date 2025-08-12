WATCH: World famous Spanish chef is caught up in Tarifa fires: Jose Andres has controversial plans to build tourist development in pristine region

WORLD-renowned chef Jose Andres has found himself at the centre of a devastating wildfire that has forced the evacuation of 2,000 people from Spain’s Costa de la Luz.

Speaking about the blaze – which started near Playa de los Alemanes on Sunday – the celebrity chef described the dramatic scene unfolding in the area where he owns property and is developing a controversial tourism project.

“This fire that started in what they call the Moro Cave just on Playa de los Alemanes is running parallel to the coast just behind the beach of Los Alemanes towards Zahara de los Atunes,” Andres said.

“There are several helicopters, a hydroplane, and they are doing all that can be done.

“Many officers from the Guardia Civil went evacuating house to house because there is always the danger that the fire may start burning some housing.”

The humanitarian chef, founder of World Central Kitchen, praised the emergency response: “Great work by all firefighters and security forces.

“The truth is that there has been quick and incredible coordination in very little time.”

As of Tuesday morning, 14 air units including heavy helicopters, seaplanes and coordination aircraft were battling the flames, supported by ground crews and bulldozers.

The fire continues to threaten the popular tuna fishing town of Zahara de los Atunes, where Andres purchased a home in 2024.

Residents from the northern section of Atlanterra urbanisation, including guests at the Melia Zahara Hotel and Cortijo Hotel, have been evacuated.

Hemos salido por poco de un incendio que en 30 min ha devorado la montaña y bajado a las viviendas. Gracias a @Plan_INFOCA y todos los medios y recursos humanos que han ayudado a miles de personas a desalojar. Ojalá no lamentemos daños personales #atlanterra #incendio #tarifa pic.twitter.com/IZgetpm8i2 — Nicolás Martín (@NMartinChange) August 11, 2025

Preventive evacuations have also been ordered for Montaña de Los Alemanes developments and those at the foot of Sierra de la Plata.

Several caravans at campsites near Torre de la Peña have already been destroyed by the flames.

Local resident and workers’ rights lawyer Nicolas Martin described the terrifying speed of the blaze on social media: “We narrowly escaped a fire that devoured the mountain and descended onto the homes in just 30 minutes.”

The region is still reeling from a separate devastating wildfire that started on August 5, making this latest blaze particularly challenging for emergency services and the local community.

14 medios aéreos del Infoca trabajan a esta hora en el incendio de Tarifa



Se ha desalojado a los vecinos de la primera línea norte de la Urbanización Atlanterra, del hotel Meliá Zahara y del Hotel Cortijo



Y se ha procedido al alejamiento preventivo de las urbanizaciones Montaña… pic.twitter.com/1ofW58JYNg — CanalSurNoticias (@CSurNoticias) August 11, 2025

Despite being a famous face in the region, Andres and his partners, including Michelin-starred chef Angel Leon and development company Altanea, are embroiled in controversy over their plans to transform nearby Bolonia into a sustainable tourism hub.

The trio purchased a 180-hectare estate next to Bolonia beach in December 2024, with plans to build a sustainable tourism complex featuring luxury glamping and restaurants.

The controversial project has faced fierce opposition from environmental groups who fear it will damage the pristine coastal area near Tarifa and lead to overtourism.

Critics argue the development threatens the delicate ecosystem of the Costa de la Luz, already under pressure from existing tourism and development.

Now, both Andrés’ property interests and his planned Bolonia development are under threat from the raging wildfire.

Andres, whose restaurants have earned multiple Michelin stars and James Beard Awards, has strong personal ties to the Costa de la Luz through his wife’s family.

His World Central Kitchen charity has provided millions of meals during disasters worldwide, including in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria and Ukraine during the Russian invasion.

However, his foray into property development has proven more controversial than his humanitarian work. The Bolonia project aims to create a model for eco-friendly tourism but has sparked protests and social media campaigns from those who say it will irreversibly damage one of Spain’s most beautiful coastal areas.

