Mallorca’s former top anti-drug cop arrested in money laundering probe linked to Ibiza cocaine pipeline

A FORMER head of the Policia Nacional’s narcotics unit in Mallorca has been arrested as part of a probe into money laundering of drug trafficking cash earned via the so-called Ibiza-Valencia cocaine ‘pipeline’.

Inspector Faustino Nogales was detained in Palma in a joint operation carried out by the Guardia Civil and Policia Nacional.

Nogales moved to another unit around a year ago.

Multiple home raids took place in several parts of Palma on Monday including a law firm on Paseo Mallorca where several boxes of documents were removed and lawyer Ignacio Gonzalo Marquez arrested.

Simultaneous searches also took place in Inca and Binissalem.

Details about the operation- directed by the Court of Instruction number 7 of Palma- are scant with the court declaring a secrecy order.

It is believed that over a dozen people have been arrested on suspicion of being part of a criminal gang and for money laundering.

The Ultima Hora newspaper has reported that another detainee was Stefan Milojevic, leader of the United Tribuns gang.

Milojevic was convicted in 2020 for drug trafficking as his crew posed as police officers to steal drugs.

His lawyer five years ago was Ignacio Gonzalo Maquez.

Members of Milojevic’s family are reportedly under investigation according to Ultima Hora.

