AN investigation into the death of British tourist Leslie Green, 70, has concluded that he died of a salmonella infection earlier this year.

Mr Green, who was celebrating his birthday at Occidental Jandia Playa de Fuerteventura, with his wife Julie, 38, died because of poor food preparation, the investigation has highlighted.

Miss Green was also affected by the same infection, but survived after being treated in a hospital for a week.

The resort, known for its all-inclusive services, was exposed for food handling practices bordering on negligence, with tests revealing inadequate food safety standards, putting guests’ lives at risk.

Lawyer Jennifer Hodgson has described the event as a critical example of the potential risks in poor food handling at tourist establishments.

