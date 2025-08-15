Seized narco-boat with powerful engine starts new life as Costa Blanca police vessel

A NARCO-BOAT seized from drug traffickers has been given a new lease of life in patrolling Costa Blanca waters.

The 7.40-metre long vessel- worth €75,000- has a powerful 300 horsepower engine and was handed over by a court to the Javea Policia Local.

It had been barely used by the criminals with the engine only clocking up 50 hours before being impounded.

The semi-rigid craft will allow the police to improve their patrols, to respond quicker to maritime incidents, and to help in emergency situations.

It will assist crews of recreational boats, rescue users of kayaks and paddle surf boards and also swimmers injured on cliffs and secluded coves.

The vessel will also patrol waters to ensure that jet skis and boats do not enter marked bathing areas or sea caves.

It’s regarded as a versatile boat that is perfect for reaching all areas of the rugged Javea coastline and can also be accessed by divers.

The boat has been christened L’Scobeta in recognition of Javea’s history and maritime roots.

L’Scobeta was the name of an old coastal watchtower located in the Granadella area- a strategic point from which the coastline was monitored.

At a presentation ceremony, Javea’s mayor, Rosa Cardona and emergencies councillor, Juan Ortola, said they were pleased about the latest acquisition for the Policia Local which will improve their service.











