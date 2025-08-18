Red alert in Spain’s Costa Blanca as record-breaking highs forecast for TODAY

THE Costa Blanca is on red alert this Monday with forecasters warning of record-breaking heat as temperatures soar past 42C.

Spain’s meteorological agency AEMET has issued its maximum warning level for the south coast of Alicante, where highs of 42C or more are expected, while the Vega del Segura region in Murcia could push beyond 44C.

The alert comes as much of Spain finally begins to see temperatures ease after days of searing heat. But the southeast remains gripped by the final and fiercest blast of this summer’s heatwave.

According to the weekly forecast, today will mark the last day of the heatwave, with dangerously high temperatures still dominating the Guadalquivir Valley, the southeast, and the Balearic Islands. Thunderstorms are also forecast in parts of eastern Spain.

READ MORE: Astonishing day of red alert heat warnings sees SIX places in Spain top 45C

??? AVISOS ROJOS | Temperaturas máximas muy altas el lunes 18 en las siguientes zonas ?



? Litoral sur de Alicante: 42 °C o más.

? Vega del Segura (Murcia): 44 °C o más.



Aunque bajarán las temperaturas en la Península, todavía en el sureste el calor será muy intenso. pic.twitter.com/ZfoU7AvsPi — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) August 17, 2025

From Tuesday, conditions are expected to shift, with showers and storms hitting the northeast of the peninsula.

By Wednesday and Thursday, persistent rain is likely across the far north, before more settled weather returns for most of the country.

The rest of the week will see sunshine dominate, though forecasters warn of possible late-weekend thunderstorms in northern inland areas on Sunday afternoon.

READ MORE: Spanish nutritionist answers the question: Should you change your diet to cope with Spain’s August heatwaves?

For now, authorities are urging residents and holidaymakers in Alicante and Murcia to take extreme care, avoid the midday sun, and stay hydrated as the region endures one more day of blistering, potentially record-breaking heat.

Click here to read more Costa Blanca News from The Olive Press.