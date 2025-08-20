20 Aug, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
20 Aug, 2025 @ 16:15
·
1 min read

Soldier honoured after braving flames to rescue dying man from horse stables in Madrid inferno

by

A SPANISH soldier has been hailed a hero after braving raging flames to rescue a man trapped in horse stables during the devastating Madrid fires.

Diego Santillana Macías, of the Asturias 31 Infantry Regiment, joined neighbours and Guardia Civil officers to force their way through fire at Tres Cantos after hearing cries for help.

A man had been attempting to save his horses when he became trapped by the flames. Santillana fought his way into the building and located the man, who was in dire straits.

The quick-thinking soldier improvised a stretcher and helped carry him to safety so he could be airlifted by helicopter.

READ MORE: The unprecedented scale of wildfire destruction in Spain – nearly 4,000km2 have gone up in flames

Diego Santillana Macías has been honoured by the Spanish army for rescuing a man from burning stables

Despite their efforts, the victim later died from his injuries in hospital.

The soldier continued fighting the blaze through the night and has now been formally honoured by the army, which praised his ‘meritorious action’ and said it was proud to count him among its ranks.

The Tres Cantos blaze was one of the worst to hit the Madrid region this summer, tearing through forest and farmland on the northern edge of the city. 

READ MORE: 21 major wildfires still active in Spain as Pedro Sanchez promises ‘disaster area’ status

At its height, more than 300 firefighters, army units and helicopters battled the flames, which scorched over 1,200 hectares and forced dozens of families to evacuate nearby homes and farms. 

Officials later confirmed several stables and outbuildings had been destroyed, with the fire linked to the searing 40C heat that gripped central Spain last week.

Click here to read more Other News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Walter Finch

Walter Finch, who comes from a background in video and photography, is keen on reporting on and investigating organised crime, corruption and abuse of power. He is fascinated by the nexus between politics, business and law-breaking, as well as other wider trends that affect society.
Born in London but having lived in six countries, he is well-travelled and worldly. He studied Philosophy at the University of Birmingham and earned his diploma in journalism from London's renowned News Associates during the Covid era.
He got his first break in the business working on the Foreign News desk of the Daily Mail's online arm, where he also helped out on the video desk.
He then decided to escape the confines of London and returned to Spain in 2022, having previously lived in Barcelona for many years.
He took up up a reporter role with the Olive Press Newspaper and today he is based in La Linea de la Concepcion at the heart of a global chokepoint and crucial maritime hub, where he edits the Olive Press Gibraltar edition.
He is also the deputy news editor across all editions of the newspaper.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

An American in Spain: My First Time at Feria de Malaga

Latest from Lead

Go toTop