Soldier honoured after braving flames to rescue dying man from horse stables in Madrid inferno

A SPANISH soldier has been hailed a hero after braving raging flames to rescue a man trapped in horse stables during the devastating Madrid fires.

Diego Santillana Macías, of the Asturias 31 Infantry Regiment, joined neighbours and Guardia Civil officers to force their way through fire at Tres Cantos after hearing cries for help.

A man had been attempting to save his horses when he became trapped by the flames. Santillana fought his way into the building and located the man, who was in dire straits.

The quick-thinking soldier improvised a stretcher and helped carry him to safety so he could be airlifted by helicopter.

Diego Santillana Macías has been honoured by the Spanish army for rescuing a man from burning stables

Despite their efforts, the victim later died from his injuries in hospital.

The soldier continued fighting the blaze through the night and has now been formally honoured by the army, which praised his ‘meritorious action’ and said it was proud to count him among its ranks.

The Tres Cantos blaze was one of the worst to hit the Madrid region this summer, tearing through forest and farmland on the northern edge of the city.

At its height, more than 300 firefighters, army units and helicopters battled the flames, which scorched over 1,200 hectares and forced dozens of families to evacuate nearby homes and farms.

Officials later confirmed several stables and outbuildings had been destroyed, with the fire linked to the searing 40C heat that gripped central Spain last week.

