An American in Spain: My First Time at Feria de Malaga

As an intern at The Olive Press, I am experiencing life in Spain for the first time — a culture starkly different from my life back in California. When my editor gave me the chance to make a day trip to the Feria de Malaga, I jumped at the opportunity.

Without knowing what to expect, I hopped on the bus and hoped for the best. What I found was an incredibly memorable day, with sights, smells and sounds unlike anything I had ever experienced before — a uniquely Malaga experience.

ONCE I arrived in Malaga, I immediately stepped into Calle Larios, where I was enveloped in swirls of colorful flamenco dancers and endless booths selling bright accessories and candy — all covered by streamers in purple, white, and green, draping above the street.

The Feria de Malaga, also known as Feria de Agosto, is an annual celebration lasting ten nights and nine days in the city of Malaga. This street fair has been taking place since 1491, and commemorates the capture of the city by Catholic monarchs four years prior.

READ MORE: Take a trip to the Malaga Feria: A wild display of dances, drinking, and traditional music

Despite the fact that all the stores in the area were closed, the streets were incredibly lively. Families, friends and individuals alike filled the bustling streets, enjoying tapas and drinks on the outdoor patios, dancing and enjoying the loud music.

Notably, nearly every attendee had a pink and white bottle of Cartojal in hand — a chilled white wine served in traditional fuchsia cups. The bottles, made of plastic to prevent broken glass on the streets, were passed around throughout the streets.

READ MORE: MALAGA FERIA: Southern Spain’s biggest Summer party kicks off tonight with fireworks, drones and dancing

It seemed as though everyone participated in this tradition, as Cartojal could be found in every restaurant and every corner store that remained open. I even witnessed parents pouring a small taste of the beverage into their young son’s mouth — though it was decidedly not his favorite.

After I ventured away from the main street, each corner and hidden alleyway had its own celebration, music and dancing. Even the residences had gatherings and celebrations that spilled out of the front door and onto the road in front.

READ MORE: Binge drinking and impromptu street parties targeted in clamp down on Malaga’s famous August feria

Though not necessarily traditional fare, I just had to enjoy a cup of frozen yogurt from one of my favorite shops, Myka. It seemed as though everyone who was not drinking or dancing was enjoying some kind of frozen treat — a necessary aid in the 30 degree heat.

As I headed back to the train station, I had to walk over one kilometer to find any businesses that remained open during the peak Feria hours. If you are headed to Malaga any time before Sunday, definitely allow the Feria to take over your plans.

Click here to read more Malaga News from The Olive Press.