New study claims to prove ovulating women change their armpit scent to attract men

WOMEN give off a more fragrant scent when they ovulate – and men can’t help but notice, a Japanese study reveals.

Researchers at Tokyo University discovered three compounds in underarm sweat that spike during ovulation, turning the smell from ‘vinegary’ to downright alluring.

Men who sniffed the ovulatory scent rated photos of women as more attractive and feminine – and even relaxed more, with stress levels dropping in their saliva.

The ‘magic trio’ includes geranylacetone (floral-green aroma), tetradecanoic acid (linked to newborn feeding responses), and palmitoleic acid (nearly odourless but powers other skin scents).

The scent worked best on women initially rated as less attractive, giving them a surprise boost in male ratings.

Professor Kazushige Touhara, who led the study, said the findings suggest certain body compounds ‘act like pheromones,’ subtly helping women catch male attention.

