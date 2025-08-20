Ex-employee and girlfriend sneak into warehouse and steal 65 barrels of beer in southern Spain

POLICE in Sevilla have arrested two people accused of stealing 65 barrels of Cruzcampo beer worth around €10,000.

The theft took place in July from a warehouse belonging to a drinks distribution company. The missing stock was noticed by an employee, who reported it to the National Police.

Investigators focused on a former employee of the company, who they suspected had used his knowledge of the site to carry out the theft.

They later identified his partner as also being involved.

According to police, the pair entered the warehouse through normal transport routes, posing as if they were still workers.

They then loaded the barrels of beer into a large van and removed them without raising suspicion.

The investigation confirmed the role of both suspects, and officers eventually detained them in Triana. They have now been placed at the disposal of the judicial authorities.

Police described the case as a “continued crime of theft” that was causing significant financial losses to the company.

The arrests bring an end to the operation, which showed how the suspects used insider knowledge of the company’s system to steal large quantities of beer over time.

