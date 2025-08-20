20 Aug, 2025
20 Aug, 2025 @ 16:45
British woman, 59, arrested on suspicion of ‘intimately groping’ young Italian girl sitting on park bench in Mijas

by

A 59-year-old British woman has been arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting an Italian female child in Mijas.

The incident occurred on Boulevard de La Cala on Sunday August 10 at around 11pm, when the suspect allegedly sat next to the victim, who is under the age of 14, on a bench and struck up conversation to gain her trust.

According to witnesses, the British woman then began touching the child, including intimate areas of her body, reports SUR.

Terrified by the ordeal, the young Italian girl fled to a nearby establishment where her aunt was present, who immediately called emergency services.

Mijas Policia Local rushed to the scene where they attended to the minor, interviewed the complainant and arrested the suspect, who reportedly has numerous previous convictions.

The victim was first taken to a local health centre for assessment before being accompanied by family members to Guardia Civil headquarters to file an official complaint.

The suspect, meanwhile, was handed over to the Guardia Civil, who have continued with the investigation.

