27 Aug, 2025
27 Aug, 2025 @ 11:19
Costa del Sol under yellow heat alert as brutal terral winds drive late summer highs of 36C

THE Costa del Sol and the Guadalhorce Valley are under a yellow heat alert today with temperatures expected to soar to a sweltering 36C in Malaga city.

The alert will remain active from 1pm to 9pm during the day’s most punishing hours, when brutal terral winds from the interior will drive up temperatures across the coastline. 

While yellow represents the lowest level of Aemet’s warning system, health authorities are urging residents to take extra precautions, particularly vulnerable groups who face serious health risks from prolonged exposure to such intense heat.

The morning will start relatively mild across much of Malaga province, but temperatures will climb rapidly from midday onwards. 

Coastal areas can expect highs of between 32C and 36C, with overnight minimums hovering around 20-25C, offering little relief from the oppressive heat.

Malaga city will bear the brunt of the scorching conditions with highs of 36C, while other major tourist destinations face similarly punishing temperatures. 

Estepona, Fuengirola and Benahavís will see maximums of 34C, with Manilva reaching 35C. 

Popular resort towns including Marbella, Mijas and Benalmadena will experience highs of 32-33C, while coastal Torremolinos faces temperatures of up to 33C.

The terral wind phenomenon, a hot and dry current from Spain’s interior, will play a starring role in driving up the mercury, particularly along the western coastline and in Malaga capital. 

This common summer weather pattern intensifies the feeling of heat by reducing humidity levels, making conditions even more uncomfortable for residents and holidaymakers.

The sweltering conditions come as a reminder that Spain’s summer heat can persist well into late August, with the terral winds notorious for creating some of the year’s most oppressive weather along the Costa del Sol.

