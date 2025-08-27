Investors take note: Marbella to host international business event targeting Chinese companies looking to expand into Spain

MARBELLA is preparing to host the first edition of the Silk Road3 Roadshow: Connecting Capital, Culture, and Business, early November.

This international event aims to elevate the city’s global status in innovation, investment and entrepreneurship, and is specifically focused on Chinese companies with interest in expanding abroad.

Economic Development Advisor, Alejandro Freijo, said that this project is ‘a decisive step toward building Marbella 2.0, a modern ecosystem capable of attracting high-impact companies, international entrepreneurs, and strategic capital.’

The Silk Road3 Roadshow is organized by the entrepreneurship division, MarbellUp, of the Marbella City Council, as well as The Pool and Unicorn Dragon. These entities share the goal of positioning southern Europe as the center for business development.

In preparation for this event, the mayor of Marbella, Angeles Munoz, met with representatives from Chinese cities, Hangzhou and Hefei, in May of this year and October of last year, respectively. These alliances have become essential in the launch of the Silk Road3 Roadshow.

Another key objective of the event is to build strong, long-term partnerships between international businesses and individuals, as well as open up new business opportunities on both sides.

Marbella will demonstrate its competitive advantages, compared to other European cities, on an international scale, such as its high quality of life and growing network of innovation.

“With this announcement, Marbella reaffirms its commitment to continue attracting transformative projects that generate employment, wealth, and international impact,” Freijo said.

Ultimately, the Silk Road3 Roadshow is one part of a larger strategy to build what is referred to as ‘Marbella 2.0.’ Due to Marbella’s optimal geographic location, lifestyle, and ability to attract international talent, institutions and private stakeholders hope that Marbella can soon become a bridge between Asia, Europe, and the Gulf.

