27 Aug, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
27 Aug, 2025 @ 18:18
·
1 min read

BREAKING: High-speed trains between Madrid and Barcelona resume normal service after forest fire near track brought traffic to standstill

by
Renfe launches new high-speed rail route in Spain connecting Madrid with Alicante and Murcia|

TRAVEL on the Madrid-Barcelona high-speed rail line has resumed after a forest fire near the tracks left hundreds of passengers stranded onboard.

The blaze, located between Guadalajara Yebes and Brihuega in Castilla la Mancha, forced the suspension of all activity on the line – although traffic has now been restored with the inferno under control.

According to Adif, the state-owned company responsible for Spain’s railway infrastructure, over a dozen services were impacted by the fire.

At least 16 high-speed trains were delayed or cancelled, including services between Barcelona and Madrid, Barcelona and Sevilla, Pamplona and Madrid, and Madrid and Figueres.

Passengers were left stranded for over an hour while emergency services dealt with the wildfire.

Click here to read more Spain News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Ben Pawlowski

Ben joined the Olive Press in January 2024 after a four-month stint teaching English in Paraguay. He loves the adrenaline rush of a breaking news story and the tireless work required to uncover an eye-opening exclusive. He is currently based in Barcelona from where he covers the city, the wider Catalunya region, and the north of Spain. Send tips to ben@theolivepress.es

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

WATCH: Are firefighting helicopters in Spain allowed to take water from private swimming pools?

Latest from Lead

Go toTop