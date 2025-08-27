BREAKING: High-speed trains between Madrid and Barcelona resume normal service after forest fire near track brought traffic to standstill

TRAVEL on the Madrid-Barcelona high-speed rail line has resumed after a forest fire near the tracks left hundreds of passengers stranded onboard.

The blaze, located between Guadalajara Yebes and Brihuega in Castilla la Mancha, forced the suspension of all activity on the line – although traffic has now been restored with the inferno under control.

According to Adif, the state-owned company responsible for Spain’s railway infrastructure, over a dozen services were impacted by the fire.

At least 16 high-speed trains were delayed or cancelled, including services between Barcelona and Madrid, Barcelona and Sevilla, Pamplona and Madrid, and Madrid and Figueres.

Passengers were left stranded for over an hour while emergency services dealt with the wildfire.

