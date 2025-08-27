27 Aug, 2025
27 Aug, 2025 @ 18:00
1 min read

WATCH: Are firefighting helicopters in Spain allowed to take water from private swimming pools?

by
August 17, 2025, Laza, Ourense, Spain: Residents of Soutelo Verde in Laza, Ourense province, Spain, watch the firefighting helicopter. Spain has sent 500 more troops to fight raging wildfires, bringing the total deployed to 1,900, as the death toll from the blazes has risen to four. (Credit Image: © Elena Fernandez/ZUMA Press Wire)

THE answer is yes they are – and refusing to let them could even land you in trouble with the law.

Andalucia’s wildfire agency INFOCA has reminded residents that firefighting helicopters are legally entitled to scoop water from private pools when battling blazes.

With flames tearing through the country in one of the worst wildfire seasons in years, officials stressed that every drop of water counts.

Spain has been hit by searing temperatures over 46C this summer, fuelling dozens of infernos across Northern and western Spain.

Thousands of square kilometres have been destroyed and whole towns forced to evacuate.

Authorities have explained that when natural sources such as reservoirs or lakes are too far away, helicopters will dip into the nearest pool to save precious time.

Residents are urged not to interfere – and warned that blocking crews could be classed as a criminal offence.

The advice is simple: clear away any loose objects from around the pool that could be blown into the air by rotor wash, keep your distance, and don’t try to film close up.

“Your video won’t be more spectacular,” INFOCA said, “and you’ll help avoid another emergency.”

Spain has already requested extra firefighting support from the EU as crews struggle to contain blazes made worse by drought and climate change.

For homeowners, the message is clear: if a helicopter hovers above your pool this summer, let it take what it needs.

Walter Finch

