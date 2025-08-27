27 Aug, 2025
27 Aug, 2025 @ 15:30
Mother spots and helps arrest albino sex attacker who groped her daughter as he rode the train in Malaga

by
A MOTHER spotted a man who inappropriately touched her daughter on Malaga area train a week earlier and had him arrested by police.

The underage girl- who was travelling alone- was sexually assaulted on a Cercanias service between Malaga City and Pizarra on August 18.

A complaint was then filed with the Guardia Civil.

CERCANIAS TRAIN, MALAGA AREA

It was his behaviour initially that caught her eye as he kept approaching young people on the train.

He also had distinct albino features resulting in a lack of colour in his hair and skin leading her to conclude that he was the assailant.

She discreetly took a photo of him on her phone which she sent to her daughter, who confirmed her suspicions.

The mother noted that he was wearing the same clothes as a week earlier- based on her daughter’s recollections.

She called the police to report the sighting and Policia Nacional officers were waiting for him as he exited the train at a Malaga City station.

He was taken to a police station to be charged with sexual assault.

