Mother spots and helps arrest albino sex attacker who groped her daughter as he rode the train in Malaga

A MOTHER spotted a man who inappropriately touched her daughter on Malaga area train a week earlier and had him arrested by police.

The underage girl- who was travelling alone- was sexually assaulted on a Cercanias service between Malaga City and Pizarra on August 18.

A complaint was then filed with the Guardia Civil.

READ MORE:

CERCANIAS TRAIN, MALAGA AREA

It was his behaviour initially that caught her eye as he kept approaching young people on the train.



He also had distinct albino features resulting in a lack of colour in his hair and skin leading her to conclude that he was the assailant.



She discreetly took a photo of him on her phone which she sent to her daughter, who confirmed her suspicions.

The mother noted that he was wearing the same clothes as a week earlier- based on her daughter’s recollections.

She called the police to report the sighting and Policia Nacional officers were waiting for him as he exited the train at a Malaga City station.

He was taken to a police station to be charged with sexual assault.

Click here to read more Malaga News from The Olive Press.