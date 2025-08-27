Here is the itinerary for Spain’s most glamorous train journey through UNESCO sites, Roman ruins and ancient cities

SPAIN is launching a new train journey between Seville and Madrid, offering an engaging and relaxing form of slow-travel, in spring of 2026.

The train, Al Andalus, will take passengers between Seville and Madrid over the course of one week. As they stop in towns such as Cadiz, Cordoba and Toledo, passengers will explore UNESCO World Heritage Sites, view Roman ruins and dine on regional delicacies.

The seven-day journey begins in Seville, where passengers will explore the unique Moorish and Renaissance-style architecture and enjoy a tour of the city. That night, guests will enter aboard the train and enjoy dinner, as the journey continues toward Cordoba.

In Cordoba, a city once considered the ‘largest, most cultured, and most opulent city in Western Europe,’ according to the train’s site, guests will explore the town’s most famous sights via walking tours.

The same afternoon, the train arrives in Cadiz, where passengers will enjoy more sightseeing and a dinner in town.

One feature of the trip is its emphasis on exploring the smaller towns of Andalucia. For example, passengers will have the opportunity to visit UNESCO World Heritage Site Merida, with ancient Roman ruins dating back to 25 BC and Jerez, to watch an equestrian ballet.

Additionally, passengers can visit an artisan cheese factory in Alcazar de San Juan of the Castilla-LaMancha region and the windmill-lined landscape of Campo de Criptana, the inspiration behind Don Quixote.

Prior to an end-of-journey gala dinner and send-off party on the final night aboard, passengers will embark on tours of Toledo and the Royal Palace of Aranjuez, the former hunting lodge of 16th-century King Phillip II.

On the final day, passengers will enjoy one final breakfast aboard before disembarking in Madrid in the early afternoon.

The train is operated by Renfe, and all tickets and information can be found via the company’s website.

