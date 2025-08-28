Czechs take Spain’s Sevilla by storm with Americans hot on their heels

EVEN without the scorching temperatures of the recent heatwave, Sevilla is hotter than ever as a tourist destination.

Czech visitors are storming the province, spending longer than anyone else exploring its streets and countryside.

Between July and September, 16,950 Czechs racked up 49,476 nights – making them the longest-staying foreign guests.

Meanwhile, Americans still rule in numbers, with 18,126 holidaymakers logging 39,943 nights. Traditional European favourites like the French, Italians, Germans. Portuguese and Brits are keeping things steady, but it’s the Czechs who are turning heads – and proving that Sevilla isn’t just a summer fling, it’s a year-round destination.

While hotel stays dipped slightly last year, alternative accommodation is booming. The National Statistics Institute (INE) reports a 10.7% jump in non-hotel bookings compared with June 2024. In July alone, 297,892 travellers visited the province, clocking up 594,291 overnight stays – almost two days on average – as tourists seek new ways to explore Sevilla beyond the usual hotspots.

Rodrigo Rodríguez Hans, vice president of Prodetur, Sevilla Diputacion’s tourism department, says the Czech surge isn’t a fluke. “This is the result of campaigns and trade missions we’ve run in Prague and beyond. Eastern Europe is discovering Sevilla and new flight connections are making it easier than ever,” he explained.

Hans highlighted the importance of expanding air routes. Turkish Airlines will soon open flights to Istanbul, and a direct connection to the US is next on the wishlist. “It’s not just about American tourists – it also opens the door to visitors from Latin America. A direct flight could be a game-changer for Sevilla,” he said.

By numbers, foreign tourists outnumber Spaniards. So far this year, 1,239,707 international visitors have arrived, compared with 941,533 Spaniards. “Sevilla is no longer just an overflow for the capital,” said Hans. “Visitors now see the province as a destination in its own right – whether exploring heritage sites, cycling routes, olive oil mills, or the ruins of Italica. Tourism here has become year-round, not just summer-season fun.”

The data also shows that travellers are staying slightly shorter than the classic 2.9-day average, clocking in at 1.99 days in July.

