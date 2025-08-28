28 Aug, 2025
28 Aug, 2025 @ 10:15
‘Healer’ arrested in Spain’s Pontevedra for ‘curing’ women with intimate romps

A self-styled healer in rural Galicia has been arrested after allegedly telling patients they needed to have intimate relations with him to be cured.

The 55-year-old, from the Paradanta area of Pontevedra, posed as a santero – a spiritual healer who used rituals, spells and herbs – but allegedly added a disturbing twist to his ‘treatments’.

According to the Guardia Civil, he convinced vulnerable patients that they were ‘possessed by a spirit’ and claimed the only way to banish it was through intimate physical contact with him.

Police swooped on the man after an investigation by the judicial unit in Tui. He has since appeared before a judge in Ponteareas accused of indecency offences.

The court released him on bail, pending further inquiries.

The bizarre case has shocked locals, many of whom had sought him out believing in his supposed healing powers.

