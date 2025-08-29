29 Aug, 2025
29 Aug, 2025 @ 08:00
Transgender woman arrested in Madrid for allegedly groping teenage boy while ‘offering to perform a sex act on him’

A TRANSGENDER woman has been arrested in the Madrid area after an alleged sexual assault on a boy, 15, and offering to perform oral sex on him and a friend.

The Parla Policia Local detained the 36-year-old transwoman of Paraguayan nationality last Thursday.

The incident happened at around 2am on August 21 when the teenage boy was walking in a park with a friend.

They noticed the woman was engaged in a fight with her partner, and the teens intervened to help her and mediate in the argument.

As a way of showing thanks, the woman is alleged to have offered to perform oral sex on them and the 15-year-old boy was inappropriately touched and left.

The Paraguayan was detained and then bailed over last weekend after being questioned.

The families of the two children have been outraged that the woman has been freed.

The mother of the 15-year-old spoke to the Cuatro TV channel and said it was her son who contacted police that night after seeing a ‘a girl who was being chased’.

According to his testimony, the teenager intervened in a couple’s argument and, at that moment, ‘the girl went to give him two kisses’ and ‘touched his genitals over his pants’.

According to the mother, the boy immediately moved away.

“My son was separated by a few metres from his friend and was disgusted by what he was saw with his friend having his pants pulled down by the woman,” she added.

Police officers talked to her son and inquired where the woman had gone to.

They also interviewed two neighbours who pointed out in which apartment ‘a transsexual woman’ who matched the description provided lived.

Alex Trelinski

