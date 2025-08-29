29 Aug, 2025
29 Aug, 2025 @ 07:00
Manhunt for jealous ex-convict who killed man who had affair with his wife when he was jailed in Spain

A JEALOUS ex-prisoner shot dead a man in his Valencia area home after finding out he had an affair with his wife when he was behind bars.

Witnesses saw his killer flee in a red Seat Ibiza at ‘high speed’.

The Policia Nacional are leading the hunt for the attacker who had just been released from jail.

The shooting happened around 8pm on Wednesday in the town of Alaquas.

The enraged man, 38, entered the victim’s house on Calle Balmes after being let in by his youngest son, 20, after asking to see his father.

The son hid behind a door as the assailant fired several bullets into his parent who was sitting on a sofa watching television.

Some of the shots went into the victim’s chest and neck.

The murdered man had criminal records for offences including drug trafficking but recently received threats over his relationship with the ex-convict’s partner.

The victim was named as Yampan S. M, 40, and was already dead when police and paramedics arrived.

