Tourist hotel salmonella outbreak at Spain’s La Manga reaches 190 confirmed cases

THE salmonella outbreak at La Manga’s Hotel Cavanna has reached 190 confirmed cases as of Thursday, according to Murcia’s Ministry of Health.

19 people are still admitted to the Santa Lucia Hospital in Cartagena, although some were expected to be discharged today.

The Health Ministry is continuing its investigations as to the origin of the outbreak.

AMBULANCES OUTSIDE HOTEL CAVANNA

Anecdotal comments from some guests suggested a spinach pasta sauce from the buffet may have been the culprit, while others pointed to fish dishes.

There has been no official confirmation, but sources close to the investigation told the La Verdad newspaper that salmonella bacteria was found in food consumed last Saturday and in samples of hotel staff who handled products that day.

Public Health inspectors and scientists have allegedly spotted ‘deficiencies’ that have led them to conclude that action should be taken against the hotel.

More food and raw materials are being analysed as well as surfaces and utensils used.

In a statement reported by La Verdad, the Hotel Cavanna said on Wednesday that ‘to date, this establishment has not received any notification regarding the opening of a sanctioning file, nor is the origin or cause of the outbreak officially accredited’.

“The hotel is fully aware of the situation and is actively collaborating with the competent authorities to clarify it,” it continued.

The kitchen has been closed since Sunday afternoon, up to which point it continued to operate, despite dozens of guests falling ill.

The Health Ministry defended its delay, stating that the closure notice was made ‘as soon as there was a suspicion that the origin of the outbreak was food, something that was confirmed that same afternoon with the first analyses’.

It added that it needed to rule out that the origin came from ‘airborne viruses or the hotel pool’.

An external caterer has been supplying meals to hotel guests this week.

