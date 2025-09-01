Marbella welcomes Carlos Alcaraz and the Davis Cup at the the luxurious Hotel Puente Romano this month

SPAIN will host Denmark in a Davis Cup qualifier at Marbella’s Puente Romano Tennis Club on 13 – 14 September 2025.

The tie will decide which nation progresses to the Final 8 in Bologna this November, with both teams eyeing a place among the world’s top players.

The Spanish squad is expected to feature world No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz, alongside Alejandro Davidovich, Pedro Martínez, and doubles specialist Marcel Granollers.

Team captain David Ferrer is also bringing Olympic champion Marc Lopez, hoping to strengthen the coaching staff. A fifth player will be confirmed in the coming weeks.

Denmark’s chances are heavily relying on Rune, who has already established himself as one of the brightest young talents on the ATP Tour.

The Puente Romano Tennis Club, part of a luxury resort on Marbella’s beachfront, will be expanded to hold 5,000 spectators for the event.

The venue has previously staged Davis Cup matches in 1989, 2009, 2018 and 2022, and is known as one of Spain’s most prestigious tennis settings.

Play begins on Saturday 13 September with two singles matches, followed by a doubles match and two more singles on Sunday.

Tickets are on sale through the Royal Spanish Tennis Federation and El Corte Inglés, with prices starting from €50.

There are also rumours that British star Emma Raducanu will be in attendance, adding extra glamour to what is set to be one of Marbella’s sporting highlights of the year.

